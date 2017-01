Call for Reviewers Harvard Review is looking for reviewers of poetry, fiction, and literary nonfiction. We publish newspaper-style reviews of approximately 750 words. If interested, please send clips or a brief writing sample to reviews [at] harvardreview [dot] org. Please specify areas of interest (genre,...

HR at BBF Harvard Review will be on Copley Plaza in Boston for the Boston Book Festival Exhibitor Fair, Saturday, October 15 from 10 to 4:30. Come meet the editors and pick up a Harvard Review pencil and post-it! Editor Christina Thompson will also be moderating Fiction: Creative Lives...