Greater Boston Writers Resist January 15, 2017 / 1:30–4:30 pm Rabb Hall, Boston Public Library Entrance at 700 Boylston St Greater Boston Writers Resist will feature readings and performances by authors, artists, young writers, and special guests. In resistance to the divisive and increasingly hostile political climate, this...

Call for Reviewers Harvard Review is looking for reviewers of poetry, fiction, and literary nonfiction. We publish newspaper-style reviews of approximately 750 words. If interested, please send clips or a brief writing sample to reviews [at] harvardreview [dot] org. Please specify areas of interest (genre,...